Indore: Christians, Muslims donating for Ram temple

Indore: Besides Hindus, Christians and Muslims have also come forward to contribute for the construction of the gorgeous Ram Temple. Christians donated Rs 21,000 and some Muslims from Khajrana area donated Rs 11,000.



In a function organised by Sanja Sanskriti (Shared Culture) and supported by United Church of North India at Christian College campus, members of Christian society have given a cheque of Rs 21,000 to MP Shankar Lalwani for the temple.



Addressing in the function MP Shankar Lalwani said that Lord Ram has an appeal across all religions and regions of the country. Lalwani said, “Lord Ram belongs to one and all and Indore is a symbol of shared culture and all religions live here in harmony.”

Stephen Singh, secretary of the Christian organization, said the community members will collect more funds for the temple. The amount donated today is the primary for construction of the divine temple of Lord Rama.



Sem Pavri, president of Sanjha Sanskriti Manch, said the donation made by the Christian society for the construction of the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya is an example of social harmony.



Earlier, in Khajrana area of the city, Muslims also handed over Rs 11,000 to MP Shankar Lalwani for the temple construction.



On this occasion, principal of the college Dr. Amit David, Secretary Stephen Singh, trustee Miroz Christina Singh, President Yuhan Emmanuel, Ajay Petson, Father Dr. Suhas Salve, Father Moses Sonatake, Social Worker Ankita Wangia, Social Workers Arvind Sharma, members Daniel Alexander and Trilok Bhatt were present.