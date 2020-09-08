Indore: Christian Community celebrates the birth of Mother Mary with devotion and reverence

Indore: The birth of Velankanni Mata (Mother Mary) also known as ‘Nativity of Mary’ was celebrated with devotion and reverence by Christian community on Tuesday.

The usual gaiety and grand celebrations were not seen in the city. However, community members held indoor celebrations and celebrated with family. “Essentially, every Mary devotee was full of spiritual enthusiasm,” Father Thomas Rajamanikam of Nandanagar Church said.

The birth was celebrated in homes by singing worship and devotion to the Mother. The worship of the special day began with the song ‘Sukh Pata’.

“Mother Mary attracts everyone to Jesus. The mother of health, the mother of grace, the mother of the afflicted, etc., shows the various qualities of a mother known by her name,” Father Simon Raj said. He was the chief priest of the day’s ‘Pujan Vidhi’.

Sharing his views on the ideals of Mother Mary's life, Raj said, “Mother Mary had understood and followed God's plan well.” He added that Mary faithfully followed tradition, domestic and social rituals.

“Mother Mary was an obedient, cruciferous, skilled coordinator, kind-hearted and guide for wanderers,” Raj said. He added that Jesus blesses those who practice mediation prayers of Mary, the Queen of Health.

Assistant Father Selwyn offered prayers to Jesus Christ along with Rajamanikam and Raj. The lessons from the Bible were read by Nisha Bestian and Jonson Bestian. Expressing thanks, Sunil Rafael concluded the ceremonial prayers.