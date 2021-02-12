Indore: Chouhan pays surprise visit to night shelters

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday paid a surprise visit to a Rain Basera (night shelter) here at Sukhliya days after the cleanest city made national headlines for allegedly dumping some homeless people in the city outskirts. "There is zero tolerance for any type of inhuman behavior" Chouhan told reporters during his visit. He was replying to a query regarding action on IMC employees for their conduct of driving homeless elderly out of the city. The CM talked to the people staying there and also sought to know about facilities in the Raen Basera. The Chief Minister talked to Vinod, an inmate who is from Delhi NCR area.

Vinod told CM Chouhan, "I always wished to meet you sir.... Entire NCR does not have such cleanliness as much Indore has...I came for the first time at Rain Basera and I am so fortunate that I got chance to meet you….Sir I want you to come again in power…" CM asked all present there if they had their meal? When all replied yes…CM Chouhan moved ahead outside the Rain Basera. Later, CM talking to reporters expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to outstation people living there. After inaugurating a two-day BJP training programme in Ujjain CM had come to Indore for a night stay when he stopped by at Rain Basera in Sukghliya.

Indore was in the eyes of storm when some video clips featuring IMC vehicle abandoning some destitutes went viral. Taking cognizance of the incident CM Chouhan suspended deputy commissioner Pratap Solanki. Two contractual employees were also sacked and probe into the matter was ordered. The probe committee found six more employees at fault who were also sacked later.