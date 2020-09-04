Indore: Choithram School's relief to parents, will not collect school fee for the academic session 2020-21

Indore: Setting an example for other schools and education institutes, Choithram School trust has given relief to parents by not collecting any for the academic session 2020-21 until schools reopen completely.

The trust announced the relief to parents, whose children are studying in Choithram School, Dhar road. Talking about the initiative, school principal Priti Dixit said, “We have given relief to all the students in the school, as the basic purpose of school is not to make money but provide education.”

The school has 1,750 students in all including students from nursery to grade 12. “Every child deserves a chance to study and in such difficult times, it is our prime duty to give them the chance, which we are doing via online classes, worksheets and evaluations,” Priti said.

She added that the school has a staff of 85 people including teachers. “The trust will bear expenses of salaries, which is ideal and workable,” Priti said.

She added that the school is also providing counselling services to parents, who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. “For new admissions, we are just collecting Rs 250 to confirm the admission, they need not pay any other fee for this year,” Priti said.