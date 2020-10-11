Indore: Choithram school participates in T4 World Education Week

Choithram School was one of the 100 schools selected for participating in T4 World Education Week events alongside other renowned schools.

Each school shared their expertise and best practices during the week hosted by Vikas Pota, a globally-respected leader and driving force in the education field.

Choithram School students and teachers shared their best practices on the theme ‘Building Skills For Life Through Experiential Entrepreneurship Education’.

The one-hour event was attended by more than 1,000 people from different countries. Christophe Walder was the moderator.

School Principal Rajesh Awasthi spoke about how entrepreneurial activities in the school viz. Entrepreneurship Cell, Campus Company and Business Enterprise promote work readiness amongst the students and help students to grow their life skills during their schooling years.

School international affairs dean Raminder Mac spoke about how these entrepreneurial activities are used as tools that are built directly into academic subjects.

Jyeshtha Mishra, alumnus of the school, shared how these practical experiences equipped her with skills for the 21st century.

Dhruvi Nagpal, grade 12 student, shared how being part of experiential programmes enabled her to become an effective leader.

Nandini Bhachawat, grade 12 student, spoke about how these projects impacted her outlook on life and promoted active citizenship.