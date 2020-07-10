Indore: Chirag Khandelwal tops Class 10 ICSE exam in city

Indore: Chirag Khandelwal is the city topper in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) i.e. class X examination conducted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). CISCE declared the class X results on Friday.

According to the CISCE, 99.33 per cent of students have cleared the class 10th board exams. The board has further said that it will not declare the merit list for class 10th board examination this year.

Chirag Khandelwal secured the first position in city with 96%. Ananya Jain secured the second position with 95.6 %.

The third position was shared by Anshika Agrawal and Sarthak Singh with 95.4%.