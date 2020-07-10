Indore: Chirag Khandelwal tops Class 10 ICSE exam in city

Indore: Chirag Khandelwal is the city topper in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) i.e. class X examination conducted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). CISCE declared the class X results on Friday.
According to the CISCE, 99.33 per cent of students have cleared the class 10th board exams. The board has further said that it will not declare the merit list for class 10th board examination this year.
Chirag Khandelwal secured the first position in city with 96%. Ananya Jain secured the second position with 95.6 %.
The third position was shared by Anshika Agrawal and Sarthak Singh with 95.4%.
For ICSE, as many as 54.19 per cent students who appeared for the exam were boys while 45.81 per cent were girls. In all 12,505 students appeared for ICSE.
Hence, boys outshone girls in ICSE exam.
The pass percentage of candidates who appeared in the ICSE 2019 exam was 98.54%. Hence the passing percentage has improved as marks were evaluated based on the examinations already held due to Covid-19.
How ICSE marks were computed?
1. Average of a candidate’s best three papers marks in the board examination: The average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the papers the candidate has appeared for in the board examination.2. Subject internal assessment: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the papers.3. Percentage subject internal assessment: Percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the paper. Note that it is the marks obtained for internal assessment, expressed as a percentage.
