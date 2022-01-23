Indore: Chinese manjha slashes man’s throat on Shastri Bridge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man’s throat was slashed by Chinese manjha on Shastri Bridge near Regal Square on Saturday evening. He sustained injuries on the hand too. He is undergoing treatment in MY Hospital.

Mulayam Singh Kurmi of Nandbagh Colony works as an office boy in a company. He was on way for official work on his two-wheeler when his throat was slashed by a Chinese manjha at around 6 pm. He fell from his vehicle. Blood was oozing from the cut. Passers by informed the police and immediately took him to hospital.

Mulayam’s employer told reporters that on being informed by hospital staff, he reached the office. Mulayam received deep injury in throat and a hand. He is undergoing treatment in hospital. Police said that Mulayam was stated to be out of danger. His statement would be taken after treatment.

Recently, Police Commissioner had ordered ban on Chinese manjha in the city. The Central Kotwali police raided two places and seized Chinese manjha from there. The sellers were also booked.

It is noteworthy that a girl had lost her life after coming in contact with the Chinese manjha in Ujjain a few days ago.

