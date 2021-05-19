Indore: Child's fruit-selling picture that rocked social media was a hoax, says probe

Indore: The photo of a minor girl "selling" fruits on the street which went viral on Tuesday was claimed to be fake by the father of the child. The girl's father said she was playing with the son of another fruit-seller. He also said he was an income-tax payer. ADM

Pawan Jain said following the request of the girl's father, an FIR would be lodged in this case. After the post went viral, it sent the whole machinery

from Chief Minister's Office to the District Administration and Indore Municipal Corporation into a tizzy on Wednesday morning. On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Collector Manish Singh immediately swung into action and ordered a high-level probe.

Additional Collector Pawan Jain and Additional Commissioner of IMC Shringar Shrivastava reached the spot and inquired about the incident. They also met Neeraj Vishwakarma, father of the girl (seen in the photo), who said his 9-year-old daughter, Himakshi, studies in Class IV, IPS Main Campus, Rau.