Indore: Child's fruit-selling picture that rocked social media was a hoax, says probe

Indore: The photo of a minor girl "selling" fruits on the street which went viral on Tuesday was claimed to be fake by the father of the child. The girl's father said she was playing with the son of another fruit-seller. He also said he was an income-tax payer. ADM
Pawan Jain said following the request of the girl's father, an FIR would be lodged in this case. After the post went viral, it sent the whole machinery
from Chief Minister's Office to the District Administration and Indore Municipal Corporation into a tizzy on Wednesday morning. On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Collector Manish Singh immediately swung into action and ordered a high-level probe.
Additional Collector Pawan Jain and Additional Commissioner of IMC Shringar Shrivastava reached the spot and inquired about the incident. They also met Neeraj Vishwakarma, father of the girl (seen in the photo), who said his 9-year-old daughter, Himakshi, studies in Class IV, IPS Main Campus, Rau.
On March 19, she was sitting in front of the fruit basket and was playing with Ayush, whose father Radheshyam Patil is also a fruit-seller. Patil lives in his neighborhood. When Patil went to relieve himself, someone took a photo of these children and posted the same on social media. Neeraj also said he was an income tax payer and added that he had no financial woes.
Ayush and his dad Radheshyam live in Snehalata Ganj DRP line square.
Radheshyam originally hails from Barwani district where he owns a farm. He came to the city two years ago and was working as a mechanic at a service centre in Siyaganj.
Following the lockdown, he had stopped going to his work place and is currently selling fruits. Radheshyam said both his kids are going to school and there was no shortage of food at home. The district Administration has instructed Shrivastava to see if Radheshyam could be given benefits of government schemes.
