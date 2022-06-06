e-Paper Get App

Indore: Children organise environment fair

Sagar Choksey, head of environment wing of RSS, informed that more than 150 children took part in the fair. The children of the colony took out environment yatra in the morning. The residents took an oath to protect the environment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

On the occasion of World Environment Day, children organised an environment fair in Shamilar Township on Sunday, wherein environment-friendly items were displayed.

Choksey said that children are also engaged in making bird houses, which were built and hung on different trees. RSS’s district Sanghchalak , Naval Raghuvanshi and district coordinator Dilip Soni were also present at the event to motivate the children.

