Indore: Childline registers 474 complaints of child abuse in last one year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Childline registered 474 complaints related to child abuse in the past one year, which includes cases of physical abuse, child marriage, sexual abuse, child labour etc. Of these, 212 cases were those related to violence against children, 41 cases of child marriage and 19 cases of sexual abuse.

In order to eliminate\reduce these cases, the Women and Child Development department and Child Welfare Committee are organising various workshops and seminars to sensitise the public and other stake-holders.

Another major problem is that of child beggary. The Childline received over 200 calls related to child labour and beggary last year (April 2022 to Feb 2023), which is around 75 more when compared to the previous year.

WCD programme officer Ramniwas Bhudeliya said that the department recently organised camps of sarpanchs and secretaries to inform and sensitise them about various forms of child abuse.

The department also counsels parents of the victims because their role is also important in ensuring that the child gets rehabilitated properly.

Childline coordinator Rahul Gothane said that though the rise in the number of cases of child abuse is marginal, but each case is important to us and all such cases should be eliminated. He said that the department also realises that a number of cases also go unreported.

PFA cases registered in a year.

Child Marriage 41

Child Labour 110

Sexual Abuse 19

Beggary 70

Abuse and Violence 212

Others 21

Child in conflict with law 03