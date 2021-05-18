Indore: Child Welfare Committee to look after 17 kids of corona- hit families

Indore: Child Welfare Committee has come forward to help such children who are undergoing treatment due to corona. The committee has made arrangements for living and food for 17 such children.

These children including 14-year-old Ranjit, a resident of Nandanagar, have either lost their parents due to corona or both are hospitalized for treatment. The child welfare committee is taking care of them.

The Child Welfare Committee of the Indore district has recently been constituted. Pallavi Porwal was appointed as the chairperson. The members include Sangeeta Chaudhary, Aparna Dubey, Manish Dubey and Yogesh Jain.

Porwal said, “There is no one to take care of such children, so we have made arrangements for the stay of these children below the age of 18 years.”