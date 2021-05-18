Indore: Child Welfare Committee to look after 17 kids of corona- hit families

Indore: Child Welfare Committee has come forward to help such children who are undergoing treatment due to corona. The committee has made arrangements for living and food for 17 such children.
These children including 14-year-old Ranjit, a resident of Nandanagar, have either lost their parents due to corona or both are hospitalized for treatment. The child welfare committee is taking care of them.
The Child Welfare Committee of the Indore district has recently been constituted. Pallavi Porwal was appointed as the chairperson. The members include Sangeeta Chaudhary, Aparna Dubey, Manish Dubey and Yogesh Jain.
Porwal said, “There is no one to take care of such children, so we have made arrangements for the stay of these children below the age of 18 years.”
Separate hostels have been prepared for teenagers and adolescent girls. At the same time, arrangements have been made near Bombay Hospital for younger children.
Facilities of food, entertainment, medical etc. are provided here. “Children who have only parents or father in the family and are having difficulty in taking care of the child can apply to us,” Porwal said.
The committee considers the plea and provides about Rs 2000 per child.
City coordinator child-line nodal agency Piyush Porwal shared details of the children losing their parents to Covid-19.
