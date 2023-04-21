 Indore: Child Welfare committee conducts POCSO workshop with UNICEF
The workshop's theme is POCSO Act, and the aim is to ensure that concepts and awareness related to the Act can be shared with everyone.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Child Welfare committee has been continuously conducting workshop with various government departments the problems and challenges faced by children. A similar programme was conducted by the department on April 20 to make the participants aware about child rights and provisions of CRC and National Initiative for Child Protection including various legal instruments and services for child protection.

The workshop was conducted along the members of CWC, and UNICEF. Chairperson Pallavi Porwal, ADPO Sushila Rathore, UNICEF advisor Amarjeet Singh, and police station incharge Sarafa AbhayNeema were present as guests of the programme along with the members of their units.

Porwal informed about 54 rights as per the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the existing Acts in India to protect child rights like JJ Act, POCSO, Child Marriage Act, Child Labour Act, PCPNDT Act, and others. The workshop's theme is POCSO Act, and the aim is to ensure that concepts and awareness related to the Act can be shared with everyone.

By educating officials, the department aims to reach out to every individual in service. Porwal said, “One cannot be only responsible to ensure that these acts are enforced positively in the society, but everyone must take it as their responsibility.” 



