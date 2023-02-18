Indore: Child assaulted in Anubhuti Vision Seva Sansthan

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A child was allegedly thrashed by an unidentified person in Anubhuti Vision Seva Sansthan in Vijay Nagar area, police said on Friday. This is the same organisation where a 16-year-old girl was found pregnant a few days ago.

According to the Vijay Nagar police station in-charge, the mother of a child has lodged a complaint that she admitted her child in the organisation on February 10.

On February 12, she reached to meet her child when she found injury marks near his face. She asked the concerned people but they were also unware of the injury marks and said that the child was not beaten by anyone in the organisation.

Later, the women reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the unidentified persons for beating her child.

It is noteworthy that minor girl was found pregnant in the same organisation and the police registered a case against an unidentified person for sexually assaulted the girl. However, the police could not even identify the accused till the filing of this report.

Read Also Indore: Discom cracks down on 50K defaulters

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)