Indore: Chief sanitary inspector salary forfeited, inspector’s stopped, two others lose jobs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following negligence of duty, 15 days’ salary of a chief sanitary inspector was forfeited, whereas a garden inspector’s salary was stopped. Besides, two other employees were sacked.

The action was taken following a surprise inspection by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal’s to colonies under Zones 8 and 10.

During the inspection at Ward 42, Pal did not find a satisfactory cleaning system in various areas and observed negligence in maintenance of cleanliness at a garden.

Pal directed withholding of the salary of garden inspector Gajendra Yadav until further orders. Besides, she ordered that inspector Satendra Yadav posted in Zone 10 be transferred to Zone 8.

Deepak Gehlot and Sheelabai’s services were terminated for negligence in cleanliness work. Pal also directed that 15 days’ salary of CSI Kamendra Jangid and vehicle supervisor Satish be forfeited for negligence of duty.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:52 PM IST