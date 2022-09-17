Indore: Chief Minister Public Service Campaign starts today; 450 teams formed for door-to-door survey for identifying beneficiaries

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 450 teams have been formed by Indore Municipal Corporation for conducting door-to-door surveys for identifying beneficiaries eligible for benefits of schemes and programmes run by various departments of the central and state governments.

This special campaign named ‘Chief Minister Public Service Campaign’ starts on Saturday and will continue till October 31.

The teams formed for the city were given detailed training at Ravindra Natya Griha on Friday. In the training programme, instructions were given that all the survey team members should go door-to-door to test the eligibility of citizens. Cases should be prepared for providing benefits of government schemes as per eligibility. In the second phase of the campaign, camps will be organised to distribute the benefits to them from October 15.

For fulfilment of the objectives of this campaign, a special action plan will be prepared by collector Manish Singh.

The campaign will run continuously for 45 days.

Benefits of schemes to be available during campaign

In all, 33 flagship beneficiary oriented schemes of the central and state governments have been identified in the Chief Minister's Public Service Campaign. The campaign will bring 100% saturation in all these schemes. Saturation means to give the benefit of the respective identified scheme to all the eligible beneficiaries.

Beneficiary information on the portal

The entire proceedings related to the campaign will be conducted from the CM Helpline portal. A separate module has been created in the portal to create a login for the officers and citizens. The portal for officers was started from September 9 and for citizens from September 11. On receipt of the applications of the identified beneficiaries deprived of the benefits of the schemes, they will be entered on the portal by the officers-employees. Citizens can also login themselves and apply on the portal.

Read Also Indore: Two minor brothers swept away in Kanh