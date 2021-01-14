Indore: Chicken shops to reopen from Friday, shops in Musakhedi to remain shut

Indore: Following the requisite control measures for avian influenza H5N8 commonly known as bird flu, district administration with consent from veterinary department decided to reopen chicken shops from Friday.

The shops can be opened in the entire city except Musakhedi. The shops in the area must remain shut for another week.

“The reason we are banning opening of chicken shops in Musakhedi area for another is week is precautionary,” Dr Pramod Sharma, deputy director of veterinary department, said. He added that the samples of shops in Musakhedi area were the only ones, which had tested positive for bird flu.

Amidst increasing spread of H5N8 avian influenza that was first confirmed in Indore, the district on Thursday reported unusual death of 11 birds including 7 crows and 4 pigeons.

Sharma, “During the day, teams collected 11 dead bodies of birds including 7 crows from Daly College campus in Residency area, where the virus spread first.”

“As we have sent samples of birds of said species, carcasses were disposed of as per the set protocol while the area has been disinfected,” he added.

Sharma said that with the reporting spread of H5N8 avian influenza in the district, the department has started receiving several calls daily as people are seeking help to get rid of pigeons.

“Despite the fact that only carnivorous birds including crows had tested positive to the disease in Indore earlier, people are approaching us with calls of pigeons dropping dead and also seeking help to get rid of the menace,” Sharma said.

The expert said that the number of pigeons is around 10 times more than crows while in total death of around 350 birds, its number is less than 30, which is very normal.

“While we are making all the efforts to check the spread of the disease, people should not fall for rumours” he said.