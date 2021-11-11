Indore: Chhath puja performed with enthusiasm

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chhath puja was performed with great enthusiasm and zeal following all traditions and rituals on Wednesday. Chhath puja is dedicated to the sun god Surya. The sun is the god visible to every being, is the basis of life of all creatures on earth.

Along with the Sun God, Chhathi Maiya is also worshipped on this day. According to Vedic astrology, Chhathi Maiya or Chhathi Mata protects the offspring and provides longevity to them Chhath Puja is a four-day event.

Special arrangements were made by Mhow Municipal Council and Pithampur Municipality. Pithampur chief municipal officer Madhu Saxena took stock of all the arrangements for the festive occasion. Scores of people gathered and performed puja dressed in traditional attires.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:48 AM IST