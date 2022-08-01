Indore: Chemotherapy facility shifted to District Hospital again

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

After a wait of about two years, the facility of chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer patients has been shifted again to District Hospital campus.

With the demolition of the old building of District Hospital, located at Dhar Road, all the facilities of the hospital were distributed to various government facilities including Government PC Sethi Hospital, Banganga CHC, and Hukumchand Polyclinic.

The chemotherapy facility was shifted to Banganga CHC along with the doctors and staff of the hospital.

However, additional chief secretary (Health) Mohammad Suleman, during his visit, had directed the officials to shift the facility of chemotherapy back to the hospital along with starting the MRI facility as well.

"We have shifted the chemotherapy facility again to the District Hospital. As the building is still under construction, the facility has been started in the quarters made for the hospital staff," Civil Surgeon, Dr Pradeep Goyal, said.

Medical officer, Dr Vibhuti Shukla, said that the facility was started again at District Hospital four days ago and over 27 patients have undergone treatment, so far.

“We have over 50 patients registered for chemotherapy. As the facility has been shifted, we have informed the patients to come to District Hospital for the same. These patients are being referred from private hospitals and from government Cancer Hospital,” Dr Shukla said.

Health department encroaches raen basera

The raen basera (night shelter) at District Hospital, prepared by IMC was encroached by the health department and turned it into a store room.

Meant for the shelter of poor people, the health department officials filled the centre with stocks and medicines of the store.

Surprisingly, the responsible officer claimed that there is no need of raen basera in District Hospital due to which they are using the same.

“As the building is under construction due to which there is no requirement for raen basera for now. We are using raen basera as the store of medicines,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.