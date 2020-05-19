Indore: Chemists need to 'certify' people buying medicines, orders administration to stop lockdown violation

Aiming to stop those wandering in the city unnecessarily with an excuse to buy medicines, administration has ordered the medical shop owners to certify the customer on buying medicines.

In orders released by Chief Drug Inspector Rajesh Jinwal, chemist can put a seal on the back of the prescription of the patient, old case history file or on separate slip.

“Steps have been taken to stop people from wandering on roads without reasons,” Jinwal said.

He said the decision will not affect the work of chemists that they will not have to prepare bill for every sell but to put a seal on the separate slip so that he can show to the police or any checking authority to ensure that the person is not wandering.

Meanwhile, a rumor circulated in the market that chemists will have to give bill on every purchase after which chemists had planned to protest against the orders.

28 patients discharged

As many as 26 patients have been discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences while two were discharged from Choithram Hospital. Discharged patients are in the age group of 10 to 78 years.