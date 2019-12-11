Indore: Chemist shop sealed on selling MTP kits without prescription

Indore: The orders of Additional District Magistrate to stop November pay of drug inspectors seems to have worked as they have started acting against errant chemists and druggists in the city.

On Wednesday, drug inspectors led by Dharmesh Bigoniya raided chemist shops at Mechanic Nagar and checked the purchase and sale details of medicines.

During inspection, they found that Padmakshi Medicose in Mechanic Nagar has been selling MTP kits without prescription. The chemist failed to produce details of MTP kits purchased and sold. No authorised pharmacist was present at the shop to sell medicines.

“After finding loopholes, we have sealed shop and served a show cause notice on the owner. The shop will remain closed till owner provides required documents and his licence would be cancelled if he fails in giving a satisfactory reply,” Bigoniya said.

Earlier, a team led by chief drug inspector Rajesh Jinwal issued notices to 15 shop owners in Bhagirathpura and Khajrana.