Indore: Chemical turns Gambhir river water red, panics IMC

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials were in panic mode and remained on their toes all day on Tuesday when they came to know that water of Gambir river which feeds Yashwant Sagar, the pond from where water supply is made to many parts of the city, turned red as somebody threw chemical into the river.

IMC water works in-charge Balram Verma immediately alerted Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) officials who collected sample of river water at different places for testing.

Samples of water of Yashwant Sagar was also taken and found that its water is not polluted after which the IMC, which was thinking of stopping supply of water through the pond to the city, announced that supply to be normal.

On Tuesday morning, one Ravi Choudhary informed Verma over phone that water of Gambhir river which passes through Kalaria village is red.

Verma sent engineer Rohin Rai to the village. He roamed around to find the source of red water but to no avail. Meanwhile, MPPCB officers and scientists from Pithampur and Indore also reached the village and searched till Pithampur the source.

It was initially suspected that some factory in Pithampur had released its chemical waste into the river. But later it was found that some tanker had released chemical waste into the Chirkhana nullah that passes through Chowkse Mohalla in Pithampur. The drain water mixes with the river water at a point so its water had turned red.

MPPCB officer Sunil Shrivastava said that chemical was released from a culvert. “We found that place and took samples from there,” he added.

MPPCB scientists took samples of water from other places and sent to Indore lab for testing.

Chief scientist DK Waghela said that it would take a day or two for completion of test. “After that we will be able to tell whether what chemical changed colour of the river water,” he added.

The scientists also took samples of Yashwant Sagar water and reportedly told Verma that the pond water is not polluted.

Out of 450 MLD water, 30 MLD is supplied from Yashwant Sagar.

Meanwhile, police said that search is on for tanker driver who released chemical in the drain.