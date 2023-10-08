 Indore: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Unveils Culinary Secrets With City’s Food Enthusiasts
Chef Kapoor prepared a variety of healthy and delicious millet dishes including saffron pumpkin bajra risotto and samo bhapa doi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor treated Indore's food lovers to a culinary extravaganza on Saturday, sharing invaluable tips and techniques for cooking delicious and healthy meals at an event “Learn from chef” organised by Wonderchef at The Park Hotel, Indore.

Over 500 avid foodies, home chefs, and homemakers passionate about cooking were present to witness the culinary wizardry of Chef Kapoor. He took centre stage and captivated the audience with his culinary expertise, sharing valuable tips and techniques for preparing healthy and delicious dishes. He also emphasised the importance of using fresh ingredients and smart cooking methods.

Following Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's session, Ravi Saxena, MD, Wonderchef, shed light on the need for smart appliances in today's kitchens, emphasizing how these appliances can revolutionise cooking by making it more efficient and enjoyable. He also provided insights into the latest kitchen technologies and how they can contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

The event created an atmosphere of excitement and learning, with attendees actively engaging in the sessions, asking questions, and gaining valuable insights from the experts. The day was not only about culinary education but also about fostering a community of passionate home cooks and food enthusiasts in Indore.

