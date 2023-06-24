 Indore: Chawda Visits Pipliyahana Flyover Sports Area
On this occasion, MiC member Rajesh Udawat, Anil Gohar and officials of the authority were present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda visited the turf laid below the Pipliyahana Flyover on Friday where sports activities are being successfully conducted by the IDA. He met the youth present there and encouraged them by playing cricket and football with them. On this occasion, MiC member Rajesh Udawat, Anil Gohar and officials of the authority were present.

