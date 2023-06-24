Indore: Chawda Visits Pipliyahana Flyover Sports Area

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda visited the turf laid below the Pipliyahana Flyover on Friday where sports activities are being successfully conducted by the IDA. He met the youth present there and encouraged them by playing cricket and football with them. On this occasion, MiC member Rajesh Udawat, Anil Gohar and officials of the authority were present.