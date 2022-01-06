Indore: Chartered aircraft returned to airport after engine failure

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A technical glitch in one of its engines forced a chartered plane to land again at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport soon after it had dropped Union minister Nisith Pramanik at the airport and taken off for Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The minister was not on board the plane when the technical glitch was noticed by the pilot. A chartered plane of a private company dropped Pramanik at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport in Indore on Tuesday, said director in charge, airport, Prabodh Sharma.

"After dropping the minister at the airport, the plane took off for Delhi at 6.40 pm. The plane had reached about 50 nautical miles (about 92 km) from Indore when the pilot realised that one of its two engines had developed some glitch. The pilot landed the plane at the airport again at 7:19 pm after taking permission from the ATC,î he said.

Sharma denied it was an emergency landing. He said that the pilot landed the plane in a normal manner.

"Pramanik was not on board of the flight when it returned for landing. Only crew members were flying when the plane returned to Indore due to a technical fault," he added.

Officials said that Pramanik, who is also MOS for Sports, had come to Indore on Tuesday evening to inaugurate the 71st Junior National Basketball Championship here.

Sources said on Wednesday that the aircraft was parked close to MP Flying Club, where the repairing of the engine would be done. On the other hand, Union Minister Pramanik departed from the city for New Delhi on Wednesday by a Vistara flight.

