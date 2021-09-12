Indore: Chartered accountant makes Ganesh idol looking similar to the one at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh

Indore

A local chartered accountant has made an idol of Lord Ganesh using black soil which has the same look as that of Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh. The unique feature is the decoration made of 'dona' - bowls made of leaves

CA Somendra Sharma of Sangam Nagar who made the idol said he annointed the idol with water from several pilgrimage sites and made the 'pran pratishtha' by chanting Vedic mantras. Residents of the colony perform pooja twice a day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 09:53 PM IST