Indore: Chandigarh Train To Run Twice A Week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway has increased the frequency of train number 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh-Indore Express to twice a week from once a week. According to official information, keeping in view the demand, train number 19307 Indore Chandigarh Express will run every Thursday and Friday in a week from August 4.

In the return journey, train number 19308 Chandigarh-Indore Express will run every Friday and Saturday from August 5. Currently, the train runs only on Thursday from the city, but now it will run on Friday also. Similarly, from Chandigarh, it ran on Friday only, and now it will run on Saturday also. No changes have been made in stoppages, arrival and departure timings, coach composition etc. of the train.

