Indore: Chandan Nagar police take out domination march

Indore: Chandan Nagar police took out an area domination march on Sunday to keep control over criminal elements in their area.

The police station in-charge, Yogesh Singh, said that the team of policemen visited all the areas where history-sheeters live. The team knocked and searched their house to send message that police were keeping tabs on them, and to check for weapons.



TI Singh said that the actions taken following the orders issued by DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra. Seven goons were detained in the drive and were brought to the police station for interrogation.



Police have also taken strict actions against criminals with serious criminal records. These actions are taken to maintain law and order in their respective areas in look towards the upcoming festivals.

Police also interrogated a few criminals at their homes and warned them not to take part in any criminal activity. They also interacted with people in the neighbourhood where the criminal live to know about their behaviour. A few of the criminals who were not at their homes are called at the police station for signing their attendance.