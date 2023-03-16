Indore: Chances of light rain with thunder for next three days

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city’s day and night temperatures have fluctuated for the last several days, the regional meteorological department has forecast chances of light rain with thunder for the next three days.

Meanwhile, rainfall in the city's outskirts and nearby districts turned the city’s evening cool on Wednesday. The day started with puffy clouds in the skies but the sky was enveloped with dark clouds in the evening and drizzling took place in the city's outskirts.

However, the overcast weather failed to provide relief from rising temperatures as the day temperature remained over 34 degrees Celsius while the night temperature too remained over 19 degrees Celsius. The weatherman said the night temperature may increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius due to cloudy weather for the next three days.

“A wet spell will take place over the eastern part of the state along with many districts of west Madhya Pradesh including districts of Indore division. The change in weather is taking place due to a western disturbance over Himalayas and due to the induced cyclonic circulation over central parts of Rajasthan,” met officials said adding “scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) likely over Madhya Pradesh during March 16-19.”

The weatherman also expected a drop in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next three days. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius which was stuck to normal while the minimum temperature rose to 19.6 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. Humidity on Wednesday was recorded at 50 per cent in the morning and 27 per cent in the evening.