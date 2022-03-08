Indore: Chances of light rain for couple of days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With light rain in the Sanwer area of the district on Monday night, the regional meteorological department has forecast chances of light rain for a couple of days more.

The day started with a cloudy sky due to which the weather turned icky in the afternoon with rising temperature. However, dark clouds enveloped the city sky again in the evening and it drizzled in the nearby areas.

“A western disturbance has formed a trough aloft the mid-tropospheric levels and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over west Rajasthan and its neighbourhood at the lower tropospheric levels. Another western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night. Under its influence, due to a wind confluence and trough in the easterlies over central parts of the country, isolated light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning and gusty winds are very likely over west Madhya Pradesh during March 7 to March 10,” Met officials said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature rose to 17.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees above normal. Humidity on Monday was recorded at 31 per cent in the morning and 30 per cent in the evening.

Warning for farmers

Meteorological department officials have cautioned farmers to cut their crops and keep them in a sheltered place till March 20 as there are chances of rainfall in the state

