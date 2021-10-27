Indore: Chances of light rain, clouds push night temp up

Indore

Clouds on Tuesday pulled the day temperature down by two degrees Celsius below the normal while the same phenomenon kept the night temperature two degrees Celsius above normal.

The regional meteorological department officials said that Indore would witness light rains in two days and the morning would remain misty.

The day started sunny. However, the clouds enveloped the sky by afternoon and it turned comparatively cooler.

“It is a local generation of clouds and chances of light rain are uncertain. City would witness misty mornings for a couple of days while both day and night temperature would decrease,” Met officials said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the minimum temperature rose to 19 degrees Celsius. Humidity on Tuesday was recorded 62 per cent in morning and 51 per cent in evening.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:16 AM IST