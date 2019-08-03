Indore: CGST & customs department's six people from Indore region in 16-member RAC panel

Indore: Six people including industrialists and real estate players from Indore region have been included in the 16-member Regional Advisory of Committee (RAC) of central GST and customs department.

The chief commissioner of central GST and customs, Bhopal zone, has constituted 16-member RAC of CGST and customs department for 2019-2020. In the 16-member committee, six people who belong to Indore region include Gautam Kothari, president, Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan, Yogesh Mehta, secretary, Association of Industries of MP, Rajesh Maheshwari from Laghu Udyog Bharti, Leladhar Maheshwari, chairman, Indore Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Basu Tibrewala from M/S Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Pithampur and Ajit Singh Narang, president, Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Indore.

The chief commissioner of CGST and Customs, Bhopal zone (MP-CG), is the ex-officio chairman of the committee. According to official information, the function of committee is advisory in nature. Besides, it intends to resolve procedural difficulties of general nature. The ordinary meeting of the committee is held once in three months.