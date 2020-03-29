Indore: CGHS beneficiaries can buy med from open market till April 30

The city-based Wellness Centre of the Central Government Health Services (CGHS) has allowed pensioners and existing employees to purchase medicines from non-attached doctors.

The nod was given following the curfew imposition. Dr RS Rawat, Chief Medical Officer of the Wellness Centre said, "We have allowed pensioners and serving employees of Central government associated with the city-based centre and suffering from critical illness to purchase medicines from the open market too.

But the pretext is that the medicines must be prescribed by doctors of CGHS Wellness Centre’s medical officer or medical specialists and other Government doctors or from the hospitals authorised by CGHS.

Dr Rawat said till April 30, medicines can be purchased from the open market. Bills will be reimbursed by the Wellness Centre or by their department.

Even as the distribution of medicines will continue from the wellness centre, the initiative has been taken to help out the pensioners living remote areas of the city or even outside. For more information they can dial 0731-2498022 or 7024109245 between 8:30 am to 2 pm and speak with Dr Rawat.