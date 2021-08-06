Indore: CET registration figure crosses 14k mark; three more days left

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 14,000 students, so far, have applied for common entrance test (CET), a gateway to as many as 41 courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) even as three more days are left for registration.

“Having contractor of CET, National Testing Agency informed DAVV that a total of 14,051 students have registered for the entrance test till August 6 evening,” said CET-2019 coordinator Kanhiya Ahuja.

Around 5500 students have registered for PG courses and 8750 for UG courses.

However, around 3500 students, who have registered for entrance test, have not submitted fee.

The registrations for CET had begun on July 20 and would continue till August 9. That means three more days are left to apply for CET.

The entrance exam will be conducted on August 31 for filling as many as 2515 seats lying vacant in 41 courses offered by 16 teaching departments.

The courses have been divided into three groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C.

There are 1145 seats in Group A whereas Group B and Group C consists of 830 and 540 seats respectively.

CET is a national level exams which is conducted in different cities across the country.

Centres for CET have been setup in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres in the state.