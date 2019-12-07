Indore: Centre proposes to setup Devi Ahilya Bai chair

Indore: Recognising Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, an erstwhile queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom, as an eminent woman administrator, the Central government has proposed to setup a chair in her name.

Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has entrusted upon University Grants Commission the responsibility of setting up the chair in a university willing to carry out research on Devi Ahilya Bai.

The academic functions of the chair would be to engage in research and, in turn, contribute to advancement of knowledge in the area of the study; to strengthen the role of university/academics in public policy making; to design and execute short-term capacity-building programmes for teachers in higher education focused towards the designated discipline of the chair.

Besides, the chair would have to provide a forum for inter-university/inter-collegiate post graduate and research level dialogues, discussion meetings, and seminars.

A public notice issued by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that 100% funding for the chair would be done by the Commission for five years which will be extendable for further five years as per UGC norms.

Besides, nine more chairs in the name of Lilavati (Mathematics), Lal Ded poetry and Mysticism), Amrita Devi (Forest/Wildlife conservation), Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi (Medicine and Health), Hansa Mehta (Educational Reform), Mahadevi Verma (Literature), Kamala Sohonie (Science), Rani Gaidinliu (Freedom Fighter) and Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshami (Music and Performing Arts).

DAVV to apply for three chairs: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya which is named after Devi Ahilya Bai would apply for the chair. DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that they already have Ahilya Bai Sodha Peeth. “We will apply for converting that Peeth into a national chair in the name of Devi Ahilya Bai,” she said. The university has digitalized all literature about the erstwhile queen of Malwa. If the university gets the chair, it will become the national attraction for literature on Devi Ahilya Bai. A mathematician, Jain stated that they would also apply for Lilavati chair in Mathematics discipline and Mahadevi Verma chair in Literature discipli