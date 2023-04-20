 Indore: Centre of Excellence to be inaugurated at IMS on Thursday
The IMS has named the CoE as ‘Kautilya’. Out of eight proposals sent by DAVV, two were selected for grant of CoE status.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 01:03 AM IST
DAVV UTD Campus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Institute of Management Studies, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), is going to inaugurate Centre of Excellence in Management, a status which was granted to the b-school about one-and-a-half year ago. 

IMS director Prof Sangeeta Jain said, “Department of Higher Education (DHE) had granted the CoE status to us under a World Bank project. The status carried a grant of Rs 78 lakh. We have utilised the grant for developing a research lab on the institute campus.”

IMS placement officer Nishikant Waikar stated that the IMS’ CoE will be inaugurated at the institute stadium around 12 noon.

He also stated that around 25 students of hospital administration course have been selected by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for medical officer post. We will be felicitating them as well during the inauguration ceremony, he added. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

