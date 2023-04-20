Indore: Centre of Excellence to be inaugurated at IMS on Thursday

DAVV UTD Campus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Institute of Management Studies, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), is going to inaugurate Centre of Excellence in Management, a status which was granted to the b-school about one-and-a-half year ago.

IMS director Prof Sangeeta Jain said, “Department of Higher Education (DHE) had granted the CoE status to us under a World Bank project. The status carried a grant of Rs 78 lakh. We have utilised the grant for developing a research lab on the institute campus.”

The IMS has named the CoE as ‘Kautilya’. Out of eight proposals sent by DAVV, two were selected for grant of CoE status. Another department which got CoE is School of Data Science and Planning.

IMS placement officer Nishikant Waikar stated that the IMS’ CoE will be inaugurated at the institute stadium around 12 noon.

He also stated that around 25 students of hospital administration course have been selected by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for medical officer post. We will be felicitating them as well during the inauguration ceremony, he added.