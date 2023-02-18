Indore: Centre must implement ‘No Alternate to India’ policy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “India should work on ‘No Alternate to India’ policy instead of the China+1 policy. The world is looking at us and all countries want to work with us. The government has given us a positive atmosphere and it is on us to convert it into a golden opportunity,” said Shreegopal Kabra, MD of RR Global.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 30th edition of Indore Management Association’s International Management Conclave, on Friday.

Kabra was addressing the session on “India’s Growth Enablers” and shared the journey of his company RR Global from being a start-up to a company with over Rs 12,000 crore turnover in a year with a presence in 90 countries.

“While starting any business, it is important to keep four things in mind and they are ‘Respectable’, ‘Sizeable’, ‘Valuable’, and ‘Sustainable’. We also changed our company’s name from cable to Kabel which made people curious and gave us an opportunity to create a niche in the market,” he added.

Earlier, IIM Indore director prof. Himanshu Rai advised the young minds never to stop trying.

“Every failure is a new learning. No successful person can claim that he never failed or stumbled. He becomes learned with each failure,” he said.

Dr Rai also emphasized on the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) but said people matter more.

“Science can tell you how to make guns and medicines but only philosophy can tell you how to use it,” he said adding “improve yourself every day from the previous day.”

IMA’s conclave began with the performance of the team of dancers led by Ragini Makkhar. The guests were welcomed by IMA President Akhilesh Rathi, IIM Indore Director Prof Himanshu Rai, CA Naveen Khandelwal, and other members. MB Parekh, Chairman, Pidilite Industries, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday.

Prepared presentation through ChatGPT

Sanjay K Jain, managing director, TT Limited Company, emphasized on five strategies that leaders must follow.

“Delegation and setting boundaries are the primary functions, including scheduling regular breaks and prioritizing tasks,” he said.

Jain had also prepared a presentation through ChatGPT and explained the importance of the blend of AI and human emotions.

Similarly, Sanjay Agarwal, managing director of AU Small Finance Bank, said there have been many changes in the banking system. “Now customers can have an account at any branch. Their problem can be solved at any branch of the bank. In the old system, the bank did not have the trust of the customers, but currently, the problems of the customers are solved immediately. That’s why customer satisfaction has increased,” he explained.

Life-Time Achievement Award 2021 to Harsh C Mariwala

Harsh C Mariwala, chairman, Marico Limited, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award of the IMA for 2021 addressed the youth through an online. He emphasised on the problems of acquisition integration and how growth is like oxygen and touches every part and person of the organisation.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)