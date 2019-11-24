Indore: Centre helping state in building sports infrastructure

Indore: Union Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the central government is helping the Madhya Pradesh government in establishing new training centres and academies to promote sports.

“We are helping the state government in developing the academies and training institutes to promote various games. Soon, the changes would be seen as we are also working together for strengthening the infrastructure for the welfare of the youths attracted towards sports,” he said.

Rijiju had visited sports and youth welfare minister Jitu Patwari’s place on Saturday after performing prayers in Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Commenting on the proposal to have sports quota in government jobs by state governments, he said “All states are working on their own policies for promoting sports and we are helping them for the same. If we want India to become the super power in sports then we need to work together whether it is states, federations, or the institutions.”

He added that now only 2-3 medals in Olympics will not work. “The Prime Minister has asked us to prepare for the Olympic games. India will soon leave China behind in terms of population and low medal tally cannot be justified.”

Rijiju said that they are targeting the Los Angeles and Paris Olympics and preparations for the same will be seen in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Talking about visiting a Congress leader’s place, he said that politics has taught him to serve the society and nation. “Working together for the welfare of the country is true politics.”

However, the union minister refused to comment on Maharashtra’s politics by saying that he is not the in-charge of Maharashtra.

Later, Rijiju also visited BJP leader Jitu Jirati’s place also before leaving for Delhi.