Indore: ​Centre for sickle cell anaemia to be set up in MGM

Indore



A centre of excellence for the treatment of sickle cell anaemia will be started in the MGM Medical College. The approval was given by the divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma in a meeting organised on Thursday.



Sharma said in the meeting that a committee will be formed under his chairmanship for necessary technical support for screening and treatment of sickle cell anaemia. Dr Rahul Bhargava will be involved as the special technical coordinator and Dr Ashok Yadav as a coordinator.



HLA testing lab will also be set up with the centre to provide bone marrow transplants to sickle cell anaemia and thalassaemia patients. Along with this, a hub and spoke model will also be developed to separate the different components of blood.



In the meeting, a decision was also taken to start a pilot project in Dhar and Khandwa districts to provide treatment to tribals suffering from sickle cell anaemia.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:55 AM IST