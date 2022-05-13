Indore: Centralised counselling for admission in colleges start on May 17

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Wait of students for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate is over as Department of Higher Education (DHE) has announced the centralised online counselling for admission in conventional courses offered by government and private colleges across the state for session 2022-23.

DHE has released the much-awaited guidelines for admission in BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MSc, MCom, LLB, BA-LLB, etc courses. The admission in the courses will be held in three rounds.

Total four rounds of counselling will be held, including one online round and three college level rounds.

Registrations for the first round of counselling for UG courses and PG courses will start from May 17 and May 18 respectively and continue till May 30 and May 31 respectively.

The document verification like previous year would be held online due to COVID-19 situation.

The students will have to choose 15 colleges, priority wise, at the time of registration. The seat allocations will be made to students based on their marks in qualifying exams.

Students who had given their last semester/last year of exam of their degree courses will get provisional admissions.

Seat allotment of first round in first week of June

Seat allotment of the first round of counselling for UG and PG courses will be done on June 6 and June 7 respectively. The students would be required to pay their fee for UG courses and PG courses till June 11 and June 13 respectively for confirmation of admission.

First CLC round from June 3

Registrations for first college level counselling (CLC) for UG and PG courses will start from June 3 and June 4 respectively and continue till June 11 and June 13 respectively. Seat allotment for the second round would be held on June 16 for UG and June 17 for PG courses. If seats remain vacant in any college, that college can hold two more rounds of counselling on dates prescribed in DHE admission guidelines.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:00 PM IST