Indore: Central team visits corona hot-spots, happy with arrangements

Indore: Abhilakshya Likhi, additional secretary Government of India and leader of the Central Study team visiting the city, offered the district administration drones for stronger surveillance in COVID-19 hot-spots of the city.

Likhi made this offer while inspecting COVID-19 hot-spots of the city on the second day of the team's three-day visit to the city. The central team saw the arrangements made to deal with coronavirus, the public welfare measures and effectiveness of the lockdown and quarantine. During the inspection, divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi, collector Manish Singh, IG Vivek Sharma, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and other members of the central team were present.

The team went to the COVID-19 hot-spots of the city- Ranipura, Jahnda Chowk and Chandan Nagar. The team observed and appreciated the surveillance system being carried out by drones in Chandan Nagar containment area. Likhi said that if more drones are needed, they can be made available. The team visited State Bank of India, Old Palasia branch to see the banking practices during the lockdown.

At La Omni Garden the team reviewed the free ration packet distribution system being provided by the Municipal Corporation to the needy through public cooperation. Divisional Commissioner Tripathi informed the members of the party that earlier 10,000 to 12,000 food packets were being distributed and now this number has been increased to 20,000 per day. Seeing the magnitude of the operation, Likhi offered to supply pulses to the district administration through NAFED. Divisional commissioner Tripathi said that if pulses are made available it will prove to be a great benefit for the poor.