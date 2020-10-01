Indore: Central team arrives to assess farmers' losses

Indore: A central team arrived here to assess the loss of crops. The team, along with officers of State Government, visited Sanwer and surrounding areas and spoke to the farmers who informed them about the extent of damage due to yellow Mosaic insect and excessive rainfall.

Earlier in the day, the team officials met MP Shankar Lalwani, who not only raised the issue in Lok Sabha and had also asked for the visit of a Central team.

Lalwani had put forth three demands such as...

a) The district should be declared as disaster-struck.

b) Farmers should be compensated soon

c) Debt collection should be stopped till the next crop.

MP Lalwani told the team officials that crops like soyabean, mung, urad, chilli, cotton etc. have been destroyed. Later, Lalwani said,"I had raised this issue in the Lok Sabha and presented the farmers' plight to the entire country. He said he had also apprised the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar of the farmers' troubles.