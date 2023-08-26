 Indore: Central Officials Inspect Development Works   
Indore: Central Officials Inspect Development Works   



Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of officials of the Central Goverment’s MP Aadarsh Gram Yojana inspected development work in village Tillor Khurd in the district.  Joint secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India Rahul Kashyap and director MP Adarsh Gram Yojana, Government of India Yashpal were the officials who did the inspection at Tillor Khurd on Thursday.

They inspected the drinking water tank and sump well campus of 3.50 lakh litres capacity built by Public Health Engineering. CEO Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma informed the visiting officials that the operation of tap water schemes has been automated under the Jal Jeevan Mission, in which the pumps are switched on and off by sensor signals. The team also held a detailed discussion with the members of women's livelihood groups in the village.

