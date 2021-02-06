Indore Central Jail to have more inflammable stuff: A petrol pump!

INDORE: They not only keep convicts behind the bars, but will also handle inflammable stuff! Yes that's right. The first petrol pump in the state under the Jail Department was inaugurated by MP Prisons and Correctional Services Director General Arvind Kumar, the new DGP of Jail Department on Saturday. The pump is located in the Central Jail Complex.

And the best part is that the pump will be operated by those released from jail and prisoners living in the open prison. Apart from this, employment will also be provided to the children of the employees of the jail department. Following the launch of the pump, DGP Arvind Kumar said the jails had more prisoners than the capacity. Many years ago, the situation in jails used to be worse but now things are looking up. "Eight convicts whose conduct has been good and who will complete their sentences in a year or two have been involved at this fuel station. It has been opened on a trial basis and will be replicated in more cities if it is found to be successful," Kumar told reporters. He gave full marks to the jail authorities of Indore in Corona Management. He said after seeing the revenue results, more "such" pumps can be planned across the state. Superintendent of the Central Jail, Rakesh Bhangare said this petrol pump will operate in collaboration with Indian Oil. This petrol pump will have all facilities like any other usual pump. The purpose of starting a petrol pump in a jail is not only about profits and filling the coffers. It is about sensitivity. The employees' children who are good in education, but are facing financial crunch can pursue their education further with financial help. It has been started for the welfare of the employees.