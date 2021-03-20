Indore: Central Jail​ inmates vaccinated​

Indore

The Indore Central Jail has become the first jail of the state where the prisoners and jail staff ​were vaccinated​ on Saturday.​ ​In all 40 inmates and 30 central jail officials were vaccinated by a team of doctors at Indore Central Jail.

Central Jail official, Lakshman Bhadauriya said that over 300 vaccines ​were allotted to the Central Jail for vaccination of staff and inmates. He said the remaining vaccine will be used on Monday for the remaining staff and inmates. He also said that the vaccination was conducted following all the protocols and safety guidelines issued by the district administration.

​Most of those vaccinated are ​serving long sentences. ​P​risoners above 60 years ​and those above ​45 year​s​ having comorbidities ​were vaccinated.​