Indore: Central Government Approves Tenders For 5 Bridges In City @ Rs 270 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The central government has given a big gift to the city with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approving tenders for 5 bridges costing Rs 270 crore. The bridges will be built at Dewas Naka, Satyasai Chauraha, Musakhedi, IT Park and Retimandi Chauraha.

According to MP Shankar Lalwani, he had met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in the past. During this meeting he had mainly demanded bridges at Dewas Naka, Satyasai Chauraha, Musakhedi, IT Park and Retimandi Chauraha.

On this occasion, he also had informed the Union Minister that there is maximum traffic pressure at all these squares. Due to this, the public have to face traffic jam frequently.

The Union Minister took the demand of Lalwani seriously and then ordered the officers of the department to issue tenders on these bridges. Now the tenders are approved with Rs 270 crore for all 5 bridges.

Detailing further, MP Lalwani said that all these bridges would be constructed under the Setu Bandhan Scheme of the Central government. The special thing is that all these bridges will be built of six lanes, he said, adding that this will completely solve the problem of frequent traffic jam faced by the public in the city.

Earlier too, under the same scheme, five bridges have been approved, which will be constructed on bypass. Bhumi Pujan of these bridges is likely to be done by the Chief Minister soon.

