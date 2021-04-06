Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education issues directives on how to prevent Covid while conducting exams

“If any candidate is absent in practical exam because of being Covid positive or any family member, that is, mother, father, brother and sister is reported Covid positive, school will conduct the practical exams of such candidates at an appropriate time after consultation regional office but June 11, 2021,” Bhardwaj said.

The board has also said that against the name of such candidates, ‘C’ (meaning corona positive) may be uploaded/posted on the link for uploading of marks. “In case request has been made to CBSE to change the practical centre if any candidate has shifted to some other city/country because of Covid, ‘T’ may be uploaded /posted on the link for uploading of marks,” the notice stated.

In case of re-conduct of practical examination, marks of such candidates will be sent to the concerned regional offices in manual award list. “However, a sealed copy of duplicate copy of award list may be retained by the school for any emergency,” the board said. The envelope of both the award list will be sealed with the signature of external examiner and observer.

“In any case, schools have to re-conduct practical exams of absentee candidates by 11 June. Marks will be sent to regional office. If marks of any candidate will not be available with CBSE, his/her result will be computed without marks and status will be reported as per examination bye-laws,” Bhardwaj said.