Indore: Celebration of three days Guru Nanak Dev Guruparv starts today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the auspices of Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Dev Guruparva will be celebrated in the city today on a huge scale where Gurudwara will be decorated on a large scale in every colony. The celebration will begin in the early morning hours.

“The 554th Prakash Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj, under the aegis of Shri Guru Singh Sabha Indore, in the traditional manner from 28 October to 08 November 2022 by all the Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat of the city in an atmosphere of great reverence, love, and enthusiasm. It is being celebrated with devotion.” Said Prakash Utsav, the President of Guru Singh Sabha.

Danveer Singh Chhabra and General Secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi said that in the joy of Prakash Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj, the Prabhat pheris and Nishan Sahib will be taken out on November from 6 am to 7 am on Saturday at the historic Gurudwara Imli Sahib, at Guru Nanak Chowk. Guru Singh Sabha will distribute Pinni Prasad, Poha, and Kesari milk prasad to the Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat who are attending the Prabhat pheris.

On November 6, a Kirtan is to be conducted at the gurudwara Imli Sahib. The same procession will be taken out from the Guru Nanak Chowk at 10 am in the morning and will end at 6 pm. All the accompaniments from the Gurdwara Sahib from the city will participate in Kirtan, three day grand Diwan on the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj will be decorated at Gurdwara Imli Sahib and Guru Tegh Bahadur Stadium-Khalsa College, and Rajmohalla.