Indore: Celebrating nature and health, nine ride 100 km to Mahadev Kodra cave

Indore’s fitness freaks are back out for their adventurous starting from the first long distance ride of 100 kilometres on Sunday. About 9 riders unlocked their bikes and rode from Indore to Mahadev Kodra cave to celebrate the beautiful weather.
The cyclists rode from Indore to Mhow, then crossed Choral dham to reach Mahadev Kodra cave. After exploring the caves, they returned to the city with fond memories and a hope for a better city.
“We have destroyed nature in so many unimaginable ways, after lockdown, when we cycled around, we could see nature blooming,” businessman Koushlendra Sengar said. He added that pollution affects every tree around us, whether we notice it or not.
“We can clearly see and feel the difference in the air, hopefully, more Indoreans will see the difference and take a step towards polluting less,” Dr RB Singh said.
Sharing her experience, Dr Sapna Khatri said, “It is not very difficult to be healthier and keep our surroundings healthier if we just go back to basics.” She urged people to start the change with cycle to work at least once a week.
