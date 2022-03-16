Indore: Celebrate gair with gaiety, enthusiasm, CM Chouhan tells people



Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Encouraged by the downward trend of coronavirus in the State, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the people of the city to celebrate the festival of colours Holi and Rangpanchami with gaiety and enthusiasm. He said the gairs taken out in the city on Rangpanchami is famous all over the state.

Chouhan said this during his short transit visit to the city from Thandla on his way to Bhopal on Tuesday. Senior administration officials had reached the airport to see him off when he made the comment.



Collector Manish Singh informed Chief Minister Chouhan about gair route and said that all arrangements have been completed for a huge congregation of people along the gair route on Rangpanchami.

Chouhan directed corporation commissioner Pratibha Pal to ensure that the city is cleaned as soon as possible after the festivities are over. He said all preparations should be completed for the Cleanliness Survey 2022 and 7 star rating survey. "No stone should be left unturned to ensure that city comes first once again in the field of cleanliness.

While agreeing to the proposal to inaugurate the newly constructed Sarwate bus stand, Chouhan directed that it should be inaugurated at the earliest for convenience of passengers of the city and neighbouring districts.

A memorandum was also given to Chief Minister at the airport regarding waiving off road tax and penalty for 61 public transport city buses operated by city bus operators in Indore city due to Covid-19 pandemic. He assured them that their problem would be resolved at the earliest.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:53 AM IST