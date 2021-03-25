Indore: Celebrate and look pretty with these essential tips from beauty expert

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A chilled glass of flavoured milk, relentless dancing to Bollywood songs on loop and different shades of colour in the air. There's so much to love about Holi.

And what better way to celebrate it than the traditional way with gulal and splashes of colours? Having said that, we often forget to take care of our skin during this time amidst all the gaiety.

A webinar was organised by Create Stories (NGO) on Thursday in which beauty expert Seema Soni shared following tips. Excerpts

Before playing Holi

Before you head out to play Holi, make sure you guard your skin. It is important that you protect it using sunscreen, oil and other beauty products.

Close pores

Rubbing ice cubes on your face before playing Holi works wonders in closing the pores of your skin. Rub ice cubes on a clean face for about 10-15 minutes to ensure that harmful colours don’t penetrate your skin and cause outbursts.

Oil it up

Oiling your skin with organic essential oils are a great way to restore the natural texture of your skin. Essential oils also have miraculous effects on treating acne and other severe skin allergies.

Dress up for Holi

Since Holi is mostly an outdoor activity, make sure clothes you wear cover maximum of your body parts. Opt for full-sleeve kurtas, T-shirts or tops, trousers, salwars, full length joggers etc. Wearing dark colours to ensure that colours do not come on your skin so easily when mixed with water.